Iran's Khamenei: some US officials are ´first-class idiots´

Tehran -Iran´s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Wednesday dubbed some US officials "first-class idiots" as he ridiculed them for predicting the collapse of the Islamic Republic.



"Some US officials pretend that they are mad. Of course I don´t agree with that, but they are first-class idiots," he said in speech in Tehran, quoted on his official Twitter feed.

Khamenei was having a dig at US officials who had predicted there would be regime change in Iran by the end of 2018.

"A while ago, a US politician had said, among a gathering of terrorists and thugs, that he hopes to celebrate this Christmas in Tehran," Khamenei said, according to his Twitter feed.

"Christmas was a few days ago. This is how US calculations work."

It was not clear to which US official he was referring, but members of President Donald Trump´s administration have called for regime change and predicted it would happen soon.

This has included National Security Advisor John Bolton -- a long-time regime change advocate -- who often speaks at gatherings of the exiled People´s Mujahedeen of Iran (MEK) opposition group, considered a terrorist cult by Tehran´s leaders.

"Before 2019 we here will celebrate in Tehran," Bolton told an MEK meeting in Paris in July 2017.