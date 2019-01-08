Fawad Chaudhry discloses source of income of PM Imran’s sister Aleema Khan

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has revealed that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan had been doing cotton export business since past 20 years.



Fawad Chaudhry made such revelations while talking to Hamid Mir in Geo News programme ‘Capital Talk’.

Fawad Chaudhry disclosed it while reply to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Marriyum Aurangzeb question about the source of income of Aleema Baji.

He said said that the helicopter use case being investigated by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is an insult to Prime Minister.



Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar took suo motu notice of Aleema’s property in Dubai on November 28.

