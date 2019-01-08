Virat, Anushka cut cake to celebrate Australia series win

MUMBAI: Indian skipper Virat Kohli and his wife Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma celebrated Australia series win by cutting the cake.



The picture of Virat Kohli and Anushka has gone viral on internet, where the Indian captain can be seen treating his spouse Anuskha to cake.

In a first, India defeated Australia away from home after 72 years, to bring home the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

It had toured the country eleven times but never managed to beat it on their home ground before.

Kohli became the first captain to achieve this feat and celebrated with wife Anushka at the SCG.

The fourth Test that ended in a draw made India winner having won the first and third Test.

Anushka entered the ground along with family members of other players after the match came to an end and showered hugs on Virat as they celebrated together.