Tue Jan 08, 2019
World

Web Desk
January 8, 2019

Malala pokes fun at comedian Trevor Noah for arriving late at 'The Daily Show'

Tue, Jan 08, 2019

World’s youngest Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai graced an episode of ‘The Daily Show’ helmed by top comedian Trevor Noah recently.

The young activist, during the show, spoke in great length about her upcoming book ‘We are Displaced’ in which she has recounted tales of young girls around the world who have been displaced from their homes.

However, before the episode was recorded, a tweet from Malala poking fun at Trevor for not arriving at the studio on time became trending on social media.

Malala wrote: “Why is this man Trevor late?” posting a picture of her holding a book written by Trevor titled ‘Born a Crime’.

Trevor replied to Malala’s tweet saying, “I was just nervous to come say hi."

Mewanwhile, the show's official Twitter handle had the most amusing reply: 

Viewers can watch Malala'a full interview with Trevor online


