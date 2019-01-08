Salman Khan's father reveals son’s hidden truth on Kapil Sharma show

MUMBAI: Salman Khan’s father on Kapil Sharma show revealed that his son used to pass his exams by getting papers leaked.



Bolloywood superstar, who turned 52 last month, was surprised when Salim Khan told audience about Salman’s education.

The 83-year-old scriptwriter, who appeared on the show recently along with sons Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan revealed: "A man named Ganesh used to visit our house often and I would see my sons giving him more respect than me. So I thought I need to find out more about this guy."

"upon inquiry I got to know that Ganesh was the one who got my sons the leaked examination papers."

Finding no way out, Salman confirmed what he did.