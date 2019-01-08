Would 'love to do a show in Pakistan': Indian actor-comedian Vir Das

Indian actor-comedian Vir Das, popularly known for his Netflix stand-up comedy show, has said that he would love to do a show in Pakistan.

The quirky actor of 'Delhi Belly' and 'Badmaash Company' fame however stated that he has not been offered any work as of now.

He also said that he is told everyday, mostly by the people of India, to visit Pakistan.

In a tweet published recently, Das said, “I am just going to put this out there because I get asked it a lot. Yes, I’d love to do a show in Pakistan but I have never been offered one. And ironically, I get told to go there every day… mostly by my own people though.”

The acclaimed comedy star has done various comic tours around the world and his Netflix show has received rave reviews earning him another show on the platform.

The untitled project is Das’ third collaboration with the online streaming service.

In 2017, Das became the first Indian to have his own Netflix comedy show, Abroad Understanding.

On the acting front, he will soon start shooting for the sequel of the 2013 zombie comedy film Go Goa Gone.