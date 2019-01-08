Virat Kohli's hard advice for Australian team

MUMBAI: Virat Kohli the triumphant skipper, whose team recently clinched the first-ever Test series in Australia, has a strong message for the Kangaroos ahead of their tour to England for the Ashes.

The Indian top order, who scored 262 runs in four Test matches, urged the Aussie batsmen to leave their egos at home to win against the Dukes ball.

"If you go out there with an ego, you might as well not go at all. Because that Dukes ball, it buries egos pretty quickly. You have to curb yourself down and do the hard yards. Grind it out the whole day, you have to be patient as a batsman," Kohli said.

Indian captain further said: "Test cricket has much time. But sometimes we get nervous as batsmen, we don’t quite realise it. You just want to get away quickly but in England you’re not allowed to do that. So, you have to buy your time. And you have to earn the right to score runs eventually. But you have to get into a position where you should not even look at the scoreboard to see the number of balls,” said Kohli.

Virat Kohli became the first Indian captain to win a Test series in Australia after the fourth Test in Sydney was drawn due to rain on Monday. India won the series 2-1.