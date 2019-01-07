Mohmand Dam to be completed by 2027, SC told

ISLAMABAD: Attorney General for Pakistan Anwar Mansoor Khan Monday informed the Supreme Court that the Mohmand Dam would be completed by 2027.

The total estimated cost of the dam was Rs1,450 billion, the attorney general told a three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar which heard a case pertaining to the construction of Nai Gaj Dam.



Earlier, the CJP expressed dismay over change in schedule for the groundbreaking of Mohmand Dam.

He said he might not attend the inaugural ceremony as the court was not taken on board in that regard.

Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda said,"I apologize to you on behalf of the government. "The CJP would be part of the inaugural ceremony, he added.

The chief justice asked as to when the work on the dam would be initiated.

The attorney general responded that it would be completed in 2027. The CJP directed that all the concerned should appear in the court on next hearing and inform it regarding the progress done about the Nai Gaj Dam.

"When we took up this case incapable people were in power, but now the government has qualified and capable people.

” The minister assured that the government would grant initial approval for the project by Thursday.

The case was then adjourned till Friday.