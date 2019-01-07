close
Mon Jan 07, 2019
January 7, 2019

PM Imran Khan asks MNAs to keep in contact with constituents, resolve their issues

Mon, Jan 07, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday urged the parliamentarians to keep in constant contact with their constituents to identify their problems and strive for their immediate resolution.

In a meeting with the Members of the National Assembly hailing from Sahiwal and Lahore divisions at PM Office, the prime minister said the government would ensure resolution of public issues in consultation with the respective legislators.

