When Sania Mirza’s father shows up for walk

BANGALORE: Indian tennis star Sania Mirza took a shot at her father who showed up for a walk wearing a formal dress.

She said on her Twitter: “When you drag your dad for a walk/run and he shows up like he’s going to office feet upwards”.

In fact, Sania’s father Imran Mirza has been a sports journalist, who also coached her daughter who went on to become an international tennis star.

A former world No. 1 in the doubles discipline, she has won six Grand Slam titles in her career. From 2003 until her retirement from singles in 2013, she was ranked by the WTA as India's No. 1 player in both the categories.

Throughout her career, Sania has established herself as the most successful female Indian tennis player ever and one of the high-profile athletes in the country.

Sania married Pakistan’s former cricket captain Shoaib Malik in Hyderabad Deccan on April 12, 2010 and gave birth to a baby boy Izhaan just about three months ago.