Bakhtawar Bhutto says entire JIT report is ‘farce and waste of public money’

KARACHI: Hours after Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar ordered the government to remove the names of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and Chief Minister Sind Murad Ali Shah from the Exit Control List (ECL), Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari has said that the entire JIT report has been a farce & a waste of public money.



Bakhtwar took to Twitter saying, “The entire JIT report has been a farce & a waste of public money & time in a deliberate attempt to distract and distort from the non performance of the selected PTI government.”

While hearing the Fake accounts case, a three-member bench headed by CJP Nisar directed the officials to delete paras regarding the PPP chairman and Sindh CM from the report prepared by the Joint Investigation Team.