Sansa and Daenerys join forces in first look of Games of Thrones' final season

Mon Jan 07, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 7, 2019
People will need therapy after final season: Game of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie
The immensely anticipated final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones has unveiled its first look after which a wave of elation has been swept all across the fan base of the show.

The upcoming eighth and final season the massively celebrated TV series sheds light on two of the story’s leading ladies Daenerys Targaryen, played by Emilia Clarke and Sansa Stark essayed by Sophie Turner, who join hands to overthrow the White Walkers.

The brief clip brings together the two chief characters together side by side for the first time with Sansa saying: "Winterfell is yours, your grace."

The show based on George R.R. Martin’s best-selling book series is all set to return in April for one last time with a total of six episodes. 


