Winter vacations in Punjab schools extended till Jan 16

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Citing prolonged cold and foggy weather, the Punjab government has once against extended the winter vacations in schools till January 16.
Read more: Pakistan weather forecast for Monday 7-01-2019
This is the second extension as the educational intuitions were earlier scheduled to open on Jan 1 but due to bad weather the Punjab Schools Education Department extended winter vacation in public and private schools by a week.
Punjab Minister for Schools Education Murad Raas had said that the decision was taken in view of extreme weather conditions, which may adversely affect the health of children.
LAHORE: Citing prolonged cold and foggy weather, the Punjab government has once against extended the winter vacations in schools till January 16.
Read more: Pakistan weather forecast for Monday 7-01-2019
This is the second extension as the educational intuitions were earlier scheduled to open on Jan 1 but due to bad weather the Punjab Schools Education Department extended winter vacation in public and private schools by a week.
Punjab Minister for Schools Education Murad Raas had said that the decision was taken in view of extreme weather conditions, which may adversely affect the health of children.