Interior minister Shehryar Afridi's nephew caught with hashish

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Shehryar Afridi’s nephew was taken into custody on Sunday night for being in possession of hashish, reported Geo News.

According to sources, the nephew of Afridi -who happens to be a strong opponent of narcotics himself, was identified as Talal Nadir Afridi and was caught with two of his friends in possession of almost half a kilogram of hashish.

It was further revealed that the three have also had a first information report (FIR) registered against them in the Jand Attock police station on December 11, 2018 which states that the suspects were stopped by police after the car was deemed suspicious.

It further revealed that the three had tried to flee by speeding the car but after a chase were ultimately surrounded by the police, subsequent to which the 507 grams of hashish were found.

Moreover, according to the FIR the current address that was given by Afridi was of the Minister Colony in Islamabad.

While Afridi has been bailed out, the ministry responded to the news of his arrest with a statement saying that everyone is equal in front of the law regardless of what stature they hold.