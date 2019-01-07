Kidnapped miners recovered by security forces in Darra Adam Khel

DARRA ADAM KHEL: Fourteen miners were recovered by security forces after getting kidnapped from Hafiz-ur-Rehman coal mine here on Sunday.

According to reports by Geo News, of the 14, two had managed to flee from the captors during the night after which they had notified the authorities of the kidnapping, following which the rescue process unfolded.

The two had further disclosed the location of the mountains in Darra Adam Khel where the remaining miners were under captivity.

The incident had earlier been taken notice of by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Mehmood Khan as well who directed a speedy arrest of the abductors while also stressing on authorities to recover the miners safely.