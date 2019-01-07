'We did not choose our parents': Sara Ali Khan on nepotism row

Sara Ali Khan, daughter of famed Indian actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, made a stunning debut in Kedernath and went on to earn massive success in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba.

The actress who has taken the industry by storm ever since she entered the cinematic world was recently asked about her take on nepotism in Bollywood row that was initially kicked up by Kangana Ranaut who called ace film director Karan Johar the flagbearer of nepotism.

“There is privilege. It comes in the form of access, be it me getting Simmba or Kedarnath. But here's what matters, we did not choose our parents. I love mom and dad, but I did not choose them. If I had a choice, I would choose them. I just feel that everyone has different starting points. But are we at different starting points? Yes, but that's not enough reason to pull us down. If you're good, your work will speak,” Sara said.

She added, "Imagine how sad it would be if we had the access, acknowledge we have the access, and then get so sad about the access and then do nothing about it. Then we're idiots."

Sara’s films Kedarnath and Simmba went on to earn over Rs 50 crore and 100 crore at the box office respectively.

She also made a striking debut on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee with Karan and won over a lot of hearts.