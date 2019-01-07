Governor of Pakistan's Sindh province wants to buy Harley Davidson

KARACHI: Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail expressed his desire to purchase a Harley Davidson after the bike club visited the Governor House on Sunday.



Turning to Twitter the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader shared pictures from the event with him rocking his biker look with shades and a leather jacket driving a Harley Davidson and adding that he is also considering purchasing one for himself.

“Harley Davidson bike club visited Governor House, president of Pakistan and Minister for Aviation also graced the occasion. It was some ride. Thinking to buy one for myself,” read his tweet.

Governor Sindh at the occasion had also stated: “The vintage and classic Harley Davidson bikes show has been organised to aware children and youths alike about gradual improvements in the history of bikes manufacturing.”

The visit by the Harley’s Store was also attended by President Arif Alvi who stressed greatly on the promotion of healthy, social and cultural activities in the younger citizens.