Golden Globes 2019: The list of nominees

CALIFORNIA: The 76th annual Golden Globes opened a new window by kicking it all off on Sunday evening (January 6) in the star-studded International Ballroom of the Beverly Hilton. This edition of the awards show being hosted by Grey's Anatomy actress Sandra Oh and comedian Andy Samberg.

This year, awards to be given in 25 categories at the Golden Globes, 14 trophies being handed out in film and 11 in television.



Here is the full list of nominees with categories :

Best actress, limited series or television movie



Amy Adams (Sharp Objects)

Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora)

Connie Britton (Dirty John)

Laura Dern (The Tale)

Regina King (Seven Seconds)

Best supporting actor, film

Mahershala Ali (Green Book)

Timothee Chalamet (Beautiful Boy)

Adam Driver (BlacKkKlansman)

Richard E Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)

Sam Rockwell (Vice)

Best actress, television musical or comedy

Kristen Bell (The Good Place)

Candice Bergen (Murphy Brown)

Alison Brie (Glow)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)

Debra Messing (Will & Grace)

Best actress, television drama

Caitriona Balfe (Outlander)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Julia Roberts (Homecoming)

Keri Russell (The Americans)

Best actor, television drama

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Stephan James (Homecoming)

Richard Madden (Bodyguard)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Matthew Rhys (The Americans)

Best television drama

The Americans

Bodyguard

Homecoming

Killing Eve

Best supporting actor, TV series, limited series or television movie

Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Edgar Ramirez (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Ben Whishaw (A Very English Scandal)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Best original score

Marco Beltrami (A Quiet Place)

Alexandre Desplat (Isle of Dogs)

Ludwig Goransson (Black Panther)

Justin Hurwitz (First Man)

Marc Shaiman (Mary Poppins Returns)

*Best original song

All The Stars (Black Panther)

Girl In The Movies (Dumplin')

Requiem For A Private War (A Private War)

*Revelation (Boy Erased)

Shallow (A Star Is Born)

Best actor, film musical or comedy

Christian Bale (Vice)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Mary Poppins Returns)

Viggo Mortensen (Green Book)

Robert Redford (The Old Man and the Gun)

John C Reilly (Stan and Ollie)

*Best supporting actress, TV series, limited series or television movie

Alex Bornstein (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)

Patricia Clarkson (Sharp Objects)

Penelope Cruz (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Thandie Newton (Westworld)

*Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid's Tale)

Best animated film

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-man: Into the Spider-verse

Best supporting actress, film

Amy Adams (Vice)

Claire Foy (First Man)

Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk)

Emma Stone (The Favourite)

Rachel Weisz (The Favourite)

*Best screenplay

Alfonso Cuaron (Roma)

Deborah Davis, *Tony McNamara (The Favourite)

Barry Jenkins (If Beale Street Could Talk)

Adam McKay (Vice)

Nick Callelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly (Green Book)

Best foreign language film

Capernaum

Girl

Never Look Away

Roma

Shoplifters

Best actor, limited series or television movie

Antonio Banderas (Genius: Picasso)

Daniel Bruhl (The Alienist)

Darren Criss (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Benedict Cumberbatch (Patrick Melrose)

Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal)

Best television musical or comedy

Barry

The Good Place

Kidding

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Best actor, television musical or comedy

Sasha Baron Cohen (Who Is America?)

Jim Carrey (Kidding)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Cecil B. De Mille Lifetime Achievement Award

Jeff Bridges receives the lifetime achievement award for his celebrated career as an actor spanning almost five decades.

He is a five-time Golden Globe nominee, winning in 2010 for best performance by an actor for Crazy Heart.

Best director, film

Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born)

Alfonso Cuaron (Roma)

Peter Farrelly (Green Book)

Spike Lee (BlacKkKlansman)

Adam McKay (Vice)

Best limited series or television movie

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Escape at Dannemora

Sharp Objects

A Very English Scandal

Best actress, film musical or comedy

Emily Blunt (Mary Poppins Returns)

Olivia Colman (The Favourite)

Elsie Fisher (Eighth Grade)

Charlize Theron (Tully)

Constance Wu (Crazy Rich Asians)

Best film, musical or comedy

Crazy Rich Asians

The Favourite

Green Book

Mary Poppins Returns

Vice

Best actor (film drama)

Bradley Cooper (A Star is Born)

Willem Dafoe (At Eternity's Gate)

Lucas Hedges (Boy Erased)

Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody)

John David Washington (BlacKkKlansman)

*Best actress (film drama)

Glenn Close (The Wife)

Lady Gaga (A Star is Born)

*Nicole Kidman (Destroyer)

Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)

Rosamund Pike (A Private War)

Best film, drama

A Star is Born

Bohemian Rhapsody

If Beale Street Could Talk

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman