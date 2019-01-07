Golden Globes 2019: The list of nominees

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
CALIFORNIA: The 76th annual Golden Globes opened a new window by kicking it all off on Sunday evening (January 6) in the star-studded International Ballroom of the Beverly Hilton. This edition of the awards show being hosted by Grey's Anatomy actress Sandra Oh and comedian Andy Samberg.
This year, awards to be given in 25 categories at the Golden Globes, 14 trophies being handed out in film and 11 in television.
Best actress, limited series or television movie
Amy Adams (Sharp Objects)
Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora)
Connie Britton (Dirty John)
Laura Dern (The Tale)
Regina King (Seven Seconds)
Best supporting actor, film
Mahershala Ali (Green Book)
Timothee Chalamet (Beautiful Boy)
Adam Driver (BlacKkKlansman)
Richard E Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)
Sam Rockwell (Vice)
Best actress, television musical or comedy
Kristen Bell (The Good Place)
Candice Bergen (Murphy Brown)
Alison Brie (Glow)
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)
Debra Messing (Will & Grace)
Best actress, television drama
Caitriona Balfe (Outlander)
Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale)
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
Julia Roberts (Homecoming)
Keri Russell (The Americans)
Best actor, television drama
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Stephan James (Homecoming)
Richard Madden (Bodyguard)
Billy Porter (Pose)
Matthew Rhys (The Americans)
Best television drama
The Americans
Bodyguard
Homecoming
Killing Eve
Best supporting actor, TV series, limited series or television movie
Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)
Kieran Culkin (Succession)
Edgar Ramirez (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)
Ben Whishaw (A Very English Scandal)
Henry Winkler (Barry)
Best original score
Marco Beltrami (A Quiet Place)
Alexandre Desplat (Isle of Dogs)
Ludwig Goransson (Black Panther)
Justin Hurwitz (First Man)
Marc Shaiman (Mary Poppins Returns)
*Best original song
All The Stars (Black Panther)
Girl In The Movies (Dumplin')
Requiem For A Private War (A Private War)
*Revelation (Boy Erased)
Shallow (A Star Is Born)
Best actor, film musical or comedy
Christian Bale (Vice)
Lin-Manuel Miranda (Mary Poppins Returns)
Viggo Mortensen (Green Book)
Robert Redford (The Old Man and the Gun)
John C Reilly (Stan and Ollie)
*Best supporting actress, TV series, limited series or television movie
Alex Bornstein (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)
Patricia Clarkson (Sharp Objects)
Penelope Cruz (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)
Thandie Newton (Westworld)
*Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid's Tale)
Best animated film
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-man: Into the Spider-verse
Best supporting actress, film
Amy Adams (Vice)
Claire Foy (First Man)
Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk)
Emma Stone (The Favourite)
Rachel Weisz (The Favourite)
*Best screenplay
Alfonso Cuaron (Roma)
Deborah Davis, *Tony McNamara (The Favourite)
Barry Jenkins (If Beale Street Could Talk)
Adam McKay (Vice)
Nick Callelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly (Green Book)
Best foreign language film
Capernaum
Girl
Never Look Away
Roma
Shoplifters
Best actor, limited series or television movie
Antonio Banderas (Genius: Picasso)
Daniel Bruhl (The Alienist)
Darren Criss (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)
Benedict Cumberbatch (Patrick Melrose)
Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal)
Best television musical or comedy
Barry
The Good Place
Kidding
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Best actor, television musical or comedy
Sasha Baron Cohen (Who Is America?)
Jim Carrey (Kidding)
Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
Donald Glover (Atlanta)
Bill Hader (Barry)
Cecil B. De Mille Lifetime Achievement Award
Jeff Bridges receives the lifetime achievement award for his celebrated career as an actor spanning almost five decades.
He is a five-time Golden Globe nominee, winning in 2010 for best performance by an actor for Crazy Heart.
Best director, film
Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born)
Alfonso Cuaron (Roma)
Peter Farrelly (Green Book)
Spike Lee (BlacKkKlansman)
Adam McKay (Vice)
Best limited series or television movie
The Alienist
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Escape at Dannemora
Sharp Objects
A Very English Scandal
Best actress, film musical or comedy
Emily Blunt (Mary Poppins Returns)
Olivia Colman (The Favourite)
Elsie Fisher (Eighth Grade)
Charlize Theron (Tully)
Constance Wu (Crazy Rich Asians)
Best film, musical or comedy
Crazy Rich Asians
The Favourite
Green Book
Mary Poppins Returns
Vice
Best actor (film drama)
Bradley Cooper (A Star is Born)
Willem Dafoe (At Eternity's Gate)
Lucas Hedges (Boy Erased)
Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody)
John David Washington (BlacKkKlansman)
*Best actress (film drama)
Glenn Close (The Wife)
Lady Gaga (A Star is Born)
*Nicole Kidman (Destroyer)
Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)
Rosamund Pike (A Private War)
Best film, drama
A Star is Born
Bohemian Rhapsody
If Beale Street Could Talk
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
