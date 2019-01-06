Fawad pays tributes to Hangu martyr Aitzaz Hassan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday paid tributes to Aitzaz Hassan on the occasion of his martyrdom anniversary.
In a tweet the minister said: "Today is the Death Anniversary of Shaheed Aitzaz Hassan, young boy who sacrificed his life but saved 100s of students by preventing a suicide attack on a Hangu School".
He said that PTV will telecast a film Salute by Shahzad Rafique on this young boy.
The minister also paid tributes all myrtyrs in war on terror.
