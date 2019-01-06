close
Sun Jan 06, 2019
Pakistan

APP
January 6, 2019

Fawad pays tributes to Hangu martyr Aitzaz Hassan

Pakistan

APP
Sun, Jan 06, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday paid tributes to Aitzaz Hassan on the occasion of his martyrdom anniversary.

Aitzaz Hassan-File photo

In a tweet the minister said: "Today is the Death Anniversary of Shaheed Aitzaz Hassan, young boy who sacrificed his life but saved 100s of students by preventing a suicide attack on a Hangu School".

He said that PTV will telecast a film Salute by Shahzad Rafique on this young boy.

The minister also paid tributes all myrtyrs in war on terror.

