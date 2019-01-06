close
Sun Jan 06, 2019
January 6, 2019

South Africa v Pakistan Test scoreboard

CAPE TOWN: South Africa beat Pakistan by nine wickets on the fourth day of the second Test at Newlands on Sunday. 

Pakistan, first innings, 177

South Africa, first innings, 431

Pakistan, second innings, 294

South Africa, second innings

D. Elgar not out 24

T. de Bruyn c Sarfraz Ahmed b Mohammad Abbas 4

H. Amla retired hurt 2

F. du Plessis not out 3

Extras (b4, nb1, w5) 10

Total (1 wkt, 9.5 overs) 43

Fall of wicket: 1-4 (De Bruyn)

Bowling: Mohammad Amir 5-2-17-0 (1nb, 1w), Mohammad Abbas 4-0-14-1, Azhar Ali 0.5-0-8-0

Result: South Africa won by nine wickets

Series: South Africa lead the three-match series 2-0

Toss: South Africa

Umpires: Bruce Oxenford (AUS), Joel Wilson (WIN)

TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi (IND)

Match referee: David Boon (AUS)

