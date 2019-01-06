South Africa v Pakistan Test scoreboard

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
CAPE TOWN: South Africa beat Pakistan by nine wickets on the fourth day of the second Test at Newlands on Sunday.
Pakistan, first innings, 177
South Africa, first innings, 431
Pakistan, second innings, 294
South Africa, second innings
D. Elgar not out 24
T. de Bruyn c Sarfraz Ahmed b Mohammad Abbas 4
H. Amla retired hurt 2
F. du Plessis not out 3
Extras (b4, nb1, w5) 10
Total (1 wkt, 9.5 overs) 43
Fall of wicket: 1-4 (De Bruyn)
Bowling: Mohammad Amir 5-2-17-0 (1nb, 1w), Mohammad Abbas 4-0-14-1, Azhar Ali 0.5-0-8-0
Result: South Africa won by nine wickets
Series: South Africa lead the three-match series 2-0
Toss: South Africa
Umpires: Bruce Oxenford (AUS), Joel Wilson (WIN)
TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi (IND)
Match referee: David Boon (AUS)
