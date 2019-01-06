Rain prevents play in Australia-India Test

SYDNEY: Light rain prevented play from starting on time at the Sydney Cricket Ground Sunday with Australia struggling on 236 for six in the fourth and final Test against India.

A huge storm rolled in late Saturday, forcing play to finish half an hour early, and the overcast skies lingered into Sunday.

Peter Handscomb was not out 28 and Pat Cummins was on 25.

India declared their first innings on 622 for seven.

They lead 2-1 after victories in Adelaide and Melbourne and are fast closing in on a historic first-ever series win since they first toured Australia in 1947-48.