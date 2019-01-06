Pakistan dismisses Indian propaganda, warns of any misadventure across LoC

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday strongly rebuffed the misleading Indian propaganda over the surgical strikes across the Line of Control (LoC) and reminded the Indian leadership that any misadventure or aggression would be met with equal response.

“Let me remind India in unequivocal manner that Pakistan’s desire for peace and negotiations should not be taken as its weakness. Any aggression against Pakistan will evoke a befitting and swift response.

“We have complete confidence in our armed forces, fully capable of defending the motherland, and in the unity of our nation,” the foreign minister said while talking to media persons at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) after inquiring about the health of Sarwar Khan, a worker of PTI.

The foreign minister also rejected the Indian propaganda that Pakistan had the intention to launch surgical strikes in occupied Kashmir and termed it "unfounded and baseless".

Qureshi warned that the Indian leadership must have their political compulsions preceding irresponsible and provocative statements on their part which could destabilize the regional peace.

Terming the India leadership’s statements as highly baseless and hollow, he said Pakistan had responded to such propaganda with a measured and mature manner as such trifling did not require any response and called upon the world to take notice of the Indian propaganda.

Pakistan stood for resolution of all outstanding issues through meaningful and peaceful manner, he reiterated.

The minister said such tactics and propaganda could divert Pakistan’s attention from its successes against terrorism.

World should make the Indian leadership to realize its responsibilities.

Pakistan wanted the region to get rid of poverty and ignorance, he added.

The minister said now voices were also being raised inside India regarding its failed and aggressive policy which resulted in losing the Kashmiris in India occupied Kashmir (IoK) against whom gross human rights violations were carried out by the Indian occupation forces.

Panicked with such situation and the internal situation, the Indian leadership must have been churning out unfounded propaganda, which ‘Pakistan strongly condemns and rejects’, he stressed.

He reiterated Pakistan stood for the regional peace and stability in Afghanistan.