Zardari condemns raid on Bukhari's residence

Islamabad: Former President Asif Ali Zardari has strongly condemned the raid on the residence of Secretary General PPP Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, saying attack in the garb of operation is nothing but political victimization.

In a press statement on Saturday, Zardari said that Nayyar Hussain Bukhari cannot be cowed down by such tactics.

Nayyar Hussain Bukhari is in possession of all required legal documents but he was threatened in the name of operation.

Former President said that PPP jiyalas have resisted General Zia’s barbaric dictatorship and also have faced General Musharaf’s victimization.

The selected Prime Minister will totally fail to blackmail Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari which such below the belt tactics, former President concluded.