South Africa lead Pakistan by 254 runs

Mohammad Amir took three wickets for 19 runs as South Africa were bowled out for 431 on the third day of the second Test against Pakistan at Newlands on Saturday.



South Africa led by 254 runs on the first innings.

The South Africans went for quick runs after resuming at 382 for six, adding 49 runs in 8.1 overs.

The left-armed Amir took the first three wickets of the morning and finished with four for 88.

Pakistan have lost their first wicket at 10 runs.



