Sat Jan 05, 2019
AFP
January 5, 2019

New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 21 runs in second ODI to win series

AFP
Mount Maunganui: New Zealand staved off a rollicking 140 by Thisara Perera to wrap up the one-day series against Sri Lanka Saturday with a 21-run victory in the second ODI at Mount Maunganui.

Sri Lanka were 128 for seven chasing New Zealand´s 319, with Perera´s valiant maiden century keeping their hopes alive until the 47th over, when he was the last wicket to fall.

New Zealand, who won the first match by 45 runs, take an unbeatable 2-0 lead into the final game of the series. 

