Pakistani illustrator makes waves with unconventional wedding card for Indian actors





Pakistani illustrator Ameer Ali after taking social media by storm with his endearing and distinctive wedding card designs is winning hearts across the border as well.

While Indian television actors Rohit Purohit and Sheena Bajaj are all set to tie the knot, their wedding card designed by Ali has piqued the interest of many, garnering him massive praise from all around.



The card became an instant hit after getting unveiled by the famous duo, showing them in adorable forms of caricature.

The two will be tying the knot in Jaipur on January 22 as confirmed by Sheena who added that “the pre-wedding functions, including mehndi, haldi, sangeet and engagement, will be held on the previous day.”



Ali, who had had also gotten married last year in November caught the public’s eye with his own wedding invites that broke the traditional Pakistani style with charming caricatures of the bride and groom that went viral online.







