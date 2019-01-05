close
Sat Jan 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
January 5, 2019

Yes I am in depression, says Indian singer Neha Kakkar

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Jan 05, 2019

“Yes I am in Depression. Thanks to All the Negative people in the world. You’re successful in giving me the worst days of my life,”   Indian singer Neha Kakkar conceded  In her Instagram stories which she posted on Friday.

According to local media  reports, the 30-years old   recently broke up with her actor-boyfriend Himansh Kohli. She, however, did not pointed fingers in her  stories on the photosharing apps.

It is not “bcz of One Person or two, it’s coz of the World who’s not letting me Live my personal life.”

India Express reported that  the Neha Kakkar and Himmansh Kohli  accepted their relationship on the sets of singing a TV reality show featured together in a song  titled “Oh Humsafar”.

“I’m thankful to everyone who love my work or me but people who talk Rubbish about Me without even knowing how I am or what I’m going through giving me a hard time.. l beg plz Let me live happily, r beg Piz don’t be Judgmental, l beg Plz Let Me Live!”

She became famous after appearing in Indian Idol 2 in 2006.  She  has   give n hits like “Kala Chashma”, “Badri Ki Dulhania”, “Main Tera Boyfriend” and many other songs.



Latest News

More From Entertainment