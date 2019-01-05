Yes I am in depression, says Indian singer Neha Kakkar

“Yes I am in Depression. Thanks to All the Negative people in the world. You’re successful in giving me the worst days of my life,” Indian singer Neha Kakkar conceded In her Instagram stories which she posted on Friday.



According to local media reports, the 30-years old recently broke up with her actor-boyfriend Himansh Kohli. She, however, did not pointed fingers in her stories on the photosharing apps.

It is not “bcz of One Person or two, it’s coz of the World who’s not letting me Live my personal life.”



India Express reported that the Neha Kakkar and Himmansh Kohli accepted their relationship on the sets of singing a TV reality show featured together in a song titled “Oh Humsafar”.



“I’m thankful to everyone who love my work or me but people who talk Rubbish about Me without even knowing how I am or what I’m going through giving me a hard time.. l beg plz Let me live happily, r beg Piz don’t be Judgmental, l beg Plz Let Me Live!”



She became famous after appearing in Indian Idol 2 in 2006. She has give n hits like “Kala Chashma”, “Badri Ki Dulhania”, “Main Tera Boyfriend” and many other songs.





