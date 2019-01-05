US House votes to allow head coverings on floor, first in 181 years

A diverse US House, after the swearing of first Muslim women into the Congress, has paved way for the abolition of ban on head coverings for the first time in 181 years.

The House of Representatives passed a rule for the House to be more religiously inclusive and allow head coverings/hijab to be worn on the House floor for religious purposes.

The rules package proposed a number of provisions, with numerous of them seeking the ‘restoration of inclusion and diversity’.

The rule was passed the same day as the first Muslim women Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota assumed office.

Omar, who wears a head covering, celebrated the move on Twitter saying:

“Yesterday, Congress voted to lift a 181 year ban on headwear to make the #116thCongress more inclusive for all. I thank my colleagues for welcoming me, and I look forward to the day we lift the Muslim ban separating families all over the U.S. from their loved ones.”

Head coverings on the House floor were banned since 1837.