Five dead in Polish escape room fire

WARSAW: Five women died and one man was seriously injured on Friday after a fire broke out at an escape room in the northern Polish city of Koszalin, firefighters said.

"All the dead are women. One man with severe burns was taken to an intensive care unit," fire spokesperson Tomasz Kubiak told AFP.

He said he did not know what started the blaze, which was reported in the early evening.

Escape rooms offer a live-action experience in which players are locked in a room with one hour to figure out a series of clues and riddles to get out.

Escape rooms are popular around the world and Poland alone has more than 1,000.