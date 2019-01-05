Giant tuna fetches record $3.1 million in auction at Japan´s new market

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TOKYO: A giant tuna on Saturday was sold for record $3.1 million in Tokyo´s new fish market, which replaced the world-famous Tsukiji late last year, held its first pre-dawn New Year´s auction.
The enormous 278-kilogramme (612-pound) fish, which is considered an endangered species, fetched whopping 333.6 million yen. It was caught off Japan´s northern coast.
Sushi entrepreneur Kiyoshi Kimura paid the top price, which doubled the previous record of 155 million paid in 2013.
"I bought a good tuna," the self-styled "Tuna King" said after the auction. "The price was higher than originally thought," he added.
Tsukiji is the world´s biggest fish market and a popular tourist attraction in an area packed with restaurants and shops, it moved in October to Toyosu, a former gas plant a bit further east.
Tsukiji, which opened in 1935, was best known for its pre-dawn daily auctions of tuna, caught from all corners of the ocean, for use by everyone from top Michelin-star sushi chefs to ordinary grocery stores.
Especially at the first auction of the new year, wholesalers and sushi tycoons have been known to pay eye-watering prices for the biggest and best fish.
