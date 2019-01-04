Pakistan vs South Africa: Bavuma survives after ‘catch’ decision

CAPE TOWN: For the second time in successive Test matches, a South African batsman survived when an on-field decision was overturned by the television umpire, this time on the second morning of the second Test against Pakistan at Newlands on Friday.



Temba Bavuma edged Mohammad Abbas low to Azhar Ali at first slip. On-field umpires Bruce Oxenford and Joel Wilson conferred and asked television umpire Sunderam Ravi to check whether the ball hit the ground before a clean catch was completed. Oxenford gave a "soft" signal of "out".

After looking at numerous replays Ravi overturned the on-field decision.

Bavuma was on three and South Africa were 156 for four in reply to Pakistan’s first innings total of 177.

The incident was similar to one at a critical stage of the first Test in Centurion, also involving Azhar Ali, when Dean Elgar survived against Shaeen Afridi after Wilson reversed the on-field decision.

A consensus of television commentators was that there was no conclusive evidence to justify Wilson’s decision.

On Thursday, though, the footage suggested the ball had touched the ground.

In Centurion, Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur stormed into the match referee’s office and berated Wilson, leading to an official warning and a fine of a demerit point. On Thursday he shook his head but stayed in his seat on the players’ balcony.