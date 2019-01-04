India vs Australia: Rishabh Pant's 'Kip Up' leaves fans amused

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant during the team’s Australian tour has been keeping fans hooked with not just his superb performance on the field but his perpetual banter with Australian skipper Tim Paine as well.



In his latest entertaining move, the cricket champ on Day Two of the fourth Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, can be seen performing a successful trademark move of WWE star Shawn Michael, known as the ‘Kip Up’ that perfectly sums up his athletic gifts.

Video of the cricket star shows him lying on his back during drinks break on Friday when he unexpectedly raised his legs and pushed them upwards.

Subsequent to that, Pant completed his first century against Australia and second during the Test as India declared their first innings on 622/7.

With Cheteshwar Pujara as number one with 521 runs, Pant presently stands as a the second-highest run-scorer in the currently proceeding four-Test series in Australia routing Virat Kohli’s 282 runs and trails.