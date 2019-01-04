Randhir Kapoor addresses Rishi Kapoor's cancer rumors

While Bollywood’s veteran actor Rishi Kapoor is still on his extensive break from work, getting medical treatment in the United States, numerous rising speculations have suggested that the actor may be diagnosed with cancer.



However, the 66-year-old’s brother Randhir Kapoor who is also a prominent name in the industry addressed the floating hearsay, dismissing the cancer rumors and adding that the Chandni actor is doing well.

A report by Hindustan Times quoted Randhir as saying: “I don’t know much about it but this much I can tell you that [Rishi] is doing well, that’s all.”

He went on to add: “Let people say whatever they want to. That he is doing well is evident from the photos that I, too, have seen. He is having a good time with everyone and have even stepped out to enjoy a good meal with everyone. He will soon be coming back to India. We are looking forward to that right now.”