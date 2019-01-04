Take a look at Anushka Sharma playing peek-a-boo as she cheers for Kohli in Australia

India’s favorite celebrity couple of Anuksha Shamra and Virat Kohli has been setting goals for the world to follow with their picture perfect relationship and fans are swooning over the pair once again.



Circulating pictures of the Bollywood diva have won hearts of the internet as she makes it a point to root for her husband from the bleachers during most of his matches despite her own busy schedule.

In the latest pictures, the Zero starlet can be seen donning a sleek pink halter neck dress as she cheered for the Indian team captain at the Sydney Cricket Ground during their Australian tour.

The 30-year-old actor could be seen playing peek-a-boo with the cameras pointed towards her while putting on a radiant smile.

Later, the actor had turned to social media to post a picture with her better half with a New Year message saying: “Hope you all wake up to the new year filled with hope , peace and compassion ... May we all strive to be kinder to one another and illuminate the light and beauty that resides within... A very happy new year from us to you.”



