India vs Australia: Classy Pujara falls for 193

SYDNEY: Australia scored a major breakthrough by snaring the key wicket of Cheteshwar Pujara soon after lunch at the fourth Test in Sydney Friday, with the classy Indian falling for 193.



The number three resumed on 130 after completing his third century of the summer on Thursday and hardly played a false stroke before he was caught and bowled by spinner Nathan Lyon. It left India on 418 for six.

It was a heartbreaking end for the stoic right-hander who just missed out a fourth Test double century. His knock lasted a marathon 373 balls with 22 fours.

He survived a review decision for caught behind on 12 and was dropped on 192 by Usman Khawaja from a difficult chance, but was otherwise faultless.

Pujara came to the crease when opener KL Rahul was out for nine and, as he has done all series, quickly dug in, soaking up the pressure and counter-attacking when he sees an opportunity.