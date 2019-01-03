Indian man accidentally swallows toothbrush

Delhi: An Indian man accidentally swallowed a toothbrush while cleaning his throat on the advice of a quack, Indian media reported.



According to a report in Indian Express, 36-year-old Avid, resident of Delhi swallowed the toothbrush on December 8 night while cleaning his throat. He did not tell anyone about it immediately.

But, the next morning when Avid woke up with pain in the stomach, he was taken to the nearest hospital from where he was referred to other as there was no facility of performing endoscopy.

The 12-cm-long toothbrush was removed by doctors performing an endoscopy.

Avid was discharged the same day and is doing fine.