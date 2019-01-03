close
Thu Jan 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

Web Desk
January 3, 2019

John Cena opens up about break up with Nikki Bella on WWE return

Sports

Web Desk
Thu, Jan 03, 2019

Although  American professional wrestler John Cena  ended his six-year relationship with his girlfriend Nikki Bella   last year, he opened up about the episode on January 1 .

 “Some man’s gonna walk down here and try to tell me that I’m an old, broken-down, part-timing Hollywood wannabe that should just get a haircut and leave WWE faster than Nikki Bella left me,” the 41-year old said addressing the crowd on his return to  WWE SmackDown.. 

“So that cat’s out of the bag.”

Bella, 35, is an American professional wrestler . 

John Cena and Nikki Bella-File photo

 She made her debut on SmackDown in November 2008. Bella is a two-time WWE Divas Champion.

Latest News

More From Sports