John Cena opens up about break up with Nikki Bella on WWE return

Although American professional wrestler John Cena ended his six-year relationship with his girlfriend Nikki Bella last year, he opened up about the episode on January 1 .

“Some man’s gonna walk down here and try to tell me that I’m an old, broken-down, part-timing Hollywood wannabe that should just get a haircut and leave WWE faster than Nikki Bella left me,” the 41-year old said addressing the crowd on his return to WWE SmackDown..

“So that cat’s out of the bag.”

Bella, 35, is an American professional wrestler .

She made her debut on SmackDown in November 2008. Bella is a two-time WWE Divas Champion.

