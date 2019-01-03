'I want to meet only you': Afridi asks for fan's contact number

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has asked for contact number of his fan who used Twitter to tell him how badly he wants to meet him.

"1 Universe, 8 Planets, 204 Countries, 809 Islands, 7 Seas, and over 8 Billion People but I want to meet only you @SAfridiOfficial at least once in life



#HopeNotOut #FightForPeace" wrote Bilal Mazhar.

Hours later, he received an unexpected response from the flamboyant all-rounder.

"Send me ur contact," replied Shahid Afridi.



Afridi may have retired from international cricket but fans have realized that he still is a force to be reckoned with when the dashing all-rounder made 59 runs not out off just 17 balls to guide his team Pakhtoons to qualify for the final of T10 League 2018 last month.