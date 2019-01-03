close
Thu Jan 03, 2019
Sports

January 3, 2019

'I want to meet only you': Afridi asks for fan's contact number

Thu, Jan 03, 2019

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has asked for  contact number of   his fan who  used Twitter to  tell him how badly he wants to meet him.

"1 Universe, 8 Planets, 204 Countries, 809 Islands, 7 Seas, and over 8 Billion People but I want to meet only you @SAfridiOfficial at least once in life

#HopeNotOut #FightForPeace" wrote Bilal Mazhar.

Hours later, he received an unexpected response from the flamboyant all-rounder.

"Send me ur contact," replied Shahid Afridi.

Afridi may have retired from international cricket but fans have realized that  he still is  a force to be reckoned with when  the dashing all-rounder made  59 runs not out off  just 17 balls to guide his team Pakhtoons to qualify for the final of T10 League 2018 last month.

