Haris Sohail unlikely to play again in South Africa Test series, says Sarfraz

CAPE TOWN, South Africa: Pakistan cricket team captain Sarfraz Ahmed said Haris Sohail had not recovered from a knee injury that kept him out of the first Test and was unlikely to play again in the series.

He said Pakistan would keep the same batting line-up that played in Centurion.

Sarfraz admitted there were big challenges for his batsmen on fast, bouncy pitches. "We are used to playing on low bouncing pitches. But our players are good enough and they have been working hard in the nets and talking to the batting coach."

"You could see there were one or two things in their batting line-up that we could get through. For me it´s about making sure we keep that pressure on them," he said.

The Pakistan captain acknowledged that Olivier had caused problems for his batsmen in Centurion.

"We will definitely talk about him. He´s a different type of bowler with a fast bowling action," he said.

Sarfraz said the return of Mohammad Abbas to the bowling line-up would strengthen his team, while he expected the pitch to have "something" for leg-spinner Yasir Shah.

"Our bowling gives us so much confidence," he said.