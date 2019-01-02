7Up Foodies Festival Branching Out

7Up Foodies Festival is branching out to new cities each week & we couldn't be happier!



After pulling off huge events in multiple cities, 7Up brings the #7UpFoodiesFestival to Gujranwala & Sukkar. It was a great decision since people from these cities have been waiting anxiously for it.

The two cities came to life with the spectacular celebration of food and music.

Winter season brings its cravings with it it. With a huge variety of food, the crowd was pleased to explore its way through the event.

As the sun came down, the performances began pumping up the crowd with energy. Big bands and singers like Abrar-ul-Haq, Farhan Saeed, UK Sahara, Madlock, Kashif Saeed, Rizwan Butt and Drool gave electrifying performances throughout the night. Dancing to amazing bhangra hits and melodious songs, the #7UpFoodies had immense fun in these amazing two days!

Guys! In case you’re not attending these festivals in your cities, you’re missing out!

Stay tuned for the next #7UpFoodiesFestival which might be happening in your city.



#7upfoodiesfestival

