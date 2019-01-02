close
Wed Jan 02, 2019
World

AFP
January 2, 2019

14 confirmed dead in Russia high-rise blast: reports

World

AFP
Wed, Jan 02, 2019

Moscow: At least 14 people are confirmed dead from the New Year´s Eve explosion at a high-rise apartment building in the Russian city of Magnitogorsk, news agencies reported Wednesday.

Citing local emergency officials, the RIA Novosti, TASS and Interfax news agencies said the number of dead had risen to 14 as rescuers pulled more bodies from the rubble of the collapsed building.

