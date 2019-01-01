close
Tue Jan 01, 2019
Sports

Web Desk
January 1, 2019

Sania Mirza to take care of two ‘babies’ in 2019

Indian tennis queen Sania Mirza wrote interesting lines on Instagram.

While thanking Allah for blessing her with a beautiful son Izhaan in the year 2018, she posted a picture of her taking care of her baby whereas her cricket star husband Shoaib Malik is sleeping like a child.

Sania commenting on this funny situation, said that in the coming year she doesn’t want to sleep just like a baby as her hubby used to do.

“This past year I have so much to be thankful for my greatest gift Izhaan Ps- this coming year I don’t wanna sleep like a baby - just want to sleep like @realshoaibmalik.”



