Sania Mirza to take care of two ‘babies’ in 2019

Indian tennis queen Sania Mirza wrote interesting lines on Instagram.

While thanking Allah for blessing her with a beautiful son Izhaan in the year 2018, she posted a picture of her taking care of her baby whereas her cricket star husband Shoaib Malik is sleeping like a child.

Sania commenting on this funny situation, said that in the coming year she doesn’t want to sleep just like a baby as her hubby used to do.

“This past year I have so much to be thankful for my greatest gift Izhaan Ps- this coming year I don’t wanna sleep like a baby - just want to sleep like @realshoaibmalik.”









