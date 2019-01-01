Murray upbeat after winning start in Brisbane

BRISBANE: Former world number one Andy Murray was upbeat after making a winning start to 2019 with a straight sets victory over Australian James Duckworth in the Brisbane International on Tuesday.



The 31-year-old Scot missed 11 months of last year with a hip injury and has slumped to a world ranking of 240.

He had not played competitively since pulling out of the China Open in September, and started slowly against Duckworth before overcoming the Australian 6-4, 6-3 in a touch under 90 minutes.

Murray, who didn´t appear hampered with his movement, said he could feel his touch returning as the match progressed.

"It wasn´t particularly good tennis at the beginning, but I think one of the positive things for me was kind of instinctively I came up with some shots where I was kind of reading the game quite well, which is positive for a first match," he said.

Murray said that while he was still playing in some pain, his hip wasn´t an issue.

"I didn´t feel particularly apprehensive... about my hip as such today, just because I´ve trained on it more and been here playing practice sets with guys, and I´ve just had a lot longer to get used to it," he said.

"When I was playing in June, July last year, my hip was pretty sore.

"I hadn´t really practised much. I hadn´t played matches for a long time, and psychologically it was difficult.

"I was concentrating more on that than actually playing the match or my tactics, whereas, today I didn´t really think about it at all -- I was just concentrating on the match."

Murray now plays fourth seed Daniil Medvedev in the second round after the Russian received a first round bye.

Defending champion Nick Kyrgios battled past American Ryan Harrison in a rematch of last year´s final.

Kyrgios won the 2018 final easily but he was pushed all the way by Harrison on Tuesday, eventually winning 7-6 (7/5), 5-7, 7-6 (7/5) in two hours, eight minutes.

Kyrgios fired down 44 aces and Harrison 27, with the Australian just able to shade Harrison in the third set tiebreak.

The mercurial Kyrgios wasn´t happy with his groundstrokes and said he had only got through thanks to the quality of his serving.

"I was pretty poor -- everything I did was pretty poor, except for my serve today," he said.

"So I know that needs to get better. But that will come with more matches. I think the more matches I play, the more time on court I have, I think that´ll get better."

In other matches, Denis Kudla beat fellow American Taylor Fritz 7-6 (7/5), 6-7 (2/7), 6-4, while Frenchman Jeremy Chardy outlasted Germany´s Jan-Lennard Struff 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.