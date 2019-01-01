Inside Sonali Bendre's New Year bash

MUMBAI: After valiantly battling cancer for almost half a year and seeking treatment for it in New York, Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre had flown back to India in December. On Monday, the Sarfarosh starlet hosted a grand New Year’s Eve bash at her Mumbai residence for close friends and family.

The party was attended by Sussanne Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Naina Bachchan, Kunal Kapoor and others.

Sonali’s husband Goldie Behl shared an inside picture from the party on his Instagram account. He captioned it as, “As we get all set to ring in the new year can’t help but think the testing year that 2018 has been … a year filled with fear and joy, failures and victories, weakness and strength , love and hate … sometimes the worst and most horrible things to happen to you in life might just be bearing the best the moments of ur life as well … happy 2019 everyone my only wish is that we are not tested to this degree every year to appreciate the joys of life ..”

Sonali donned a white shirt with a silver sequined skirt and posed happily for the photographers at the bash. She struck a pose with actors Hrithik Roshan, Kunal Kapoor and husband Goldie Behl.



On the New Year’s Eve, the Sarfarosh actor shared throwback pictures of herself and wished for a “healthier and happier 2019”. In the photos, Sonali was seen getting her final blow dry before getting a haircut. “Throwback to my last blow-dry before I cut my hair. Now that my hair is gradually growing back…. Maybe I can look forward to another blow-dry in 2019!” she wrote in the post.

She added, “This journey has been immense, and has taught me so so much…. From being in awe of the body’s willingness and capacity to fight and heal and recover to overwhelming gratitude to the people who have stood by me and been pillars of strength to being reminded of life’s transience and that things come and go (much like my hair). Here’s looking towards a healthier and happier 2019. Onwards and upwards… #SwitchOnTheSunshine #OneDayAtATime.”







