Three hurt in Manchester knife attack

LONDON: At least three people, including a woman and a police officer were wounded in knife attack at a railway station in the British city of Manchester on Monday.



All the injured were being treated for knife injuries, UK police were reported to have said.

"As long as you keep bombing other countries this sort of shit is going to keep happening." A witness, Sam Clack, 38, a BBC producer, quoted the suspect as saying.

