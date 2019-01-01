close
Tue Jan 01, 2019
World

January 1, 2019

Three hurt in Manchester knife attack

Tue, Jan 01, 2019

LONDON: At least three people, including  a woman and a police officer were wounded in knife attack at a railway station in the British city of Manchester on Monday.

All the injured were being treated for knife injuries, UK police  were reported to have said.

"As long as you keep bombing other countries this sort of shit is going to keep happening." A witness, Sam Clack, 38, a BBC producer, quoted the suspect as saying. 

