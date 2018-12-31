close
Mon Dec 31, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
December 31, 2018

Anushka Sharma jets off to Sydney to celebrate New Year with Virat

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Dec 31, 2018

While a number of Bollywood power couples like Deepika-Ranveer, Priyanka-Nick and Sonam-Anand took their relationships to the next level by tying the knot this year, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were busy celebrating their first wedding anniversary in Australia.

While Anushka had to fly back to India briefly after, to wrap up the promotional schedule of her film ‘Zero’, the actress has jetted off to Sydney again to ring in New Year’s celebrations with husband Virat who is stationed there for his next match against Australia for January 3rd.

Virat  posted a picture with Anushka on Instagram and captioned it, “Off to sydney. Looking forward to the new years eve with my one and only. [sic]” 

In the picture, Anushka Sharma is leaning on her husband’s shoulders while hiding her face with her palms.

Anushka and Virat tied the knot in Tuscany, Italy in a private wedding on December 11, 2017. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment