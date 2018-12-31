Anushka Sharma jets off to Sydney to celebrate New Year with Virat

While a number of Bollywood power couples like Deepika-Ranveer, Priyanka-Nick and Sonam-Anand took their relationships to the next level by tying the knot this year, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were busy celebrating their first wedding anniversary in Australia.



While Anushka had to fly back to India briefly after, to wrap up the promotional schedule of her film ‘Zero’, the actress has jetted off to Sydney again to ring in New Year’s celebrations with husband Virat who is stationed there for his next match against Australia for January 3rd.

Virat posted a picture with Anushka on Instagram and captioned it, “Off to sydney. Looking forward to the new years eve with my one and only. [sic]”

In the picture, Anushka Sharma is leaning on her husband’s shoulders while hiding her face with her palms.



Anushka and Virat tied the knot in Tuscany, Italy in a private wedding on December 11, 2017.