Rohit Sharma, wife Ritika Sajdeh welcome baby girl

Ace Indian cricket stalwart Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh have been blessed with a baby girl, Hindustan Times quoted a BCCI official as saying.



The cricketer had earlier made the news of her wife’s pregnancy public during a conversation with former Australian captain Michael Clarke in a promotional video for Hublot.

Rohit had said, “I cannot wait to be a father; it is going to be a game-changing moment in our lives. I am eagerly waiting the moment of becoming a father. It will be a moment to change our life.”

While Rohit Sharma has been named as the most irresponsible member of the team by every player, it is interesting to see how things will unfold after the birth of his daughter.

“When my teammates got to know that I am going to become a father, they were laughing at me. They were like you are going to be a father?

“The reaction came in because of the mannerism and the things I have done in my previous years. They think I am irresponsible, obviously in a funny way. But I am going make sure that everything changes,” he said.