Indian state terrorism claims 355 lives in Occupied Kashmir in 2018 IFJ report

The International Forum for Justice and Human Rights (IFJHRJK) has said that a total of 355 people including a 10-year-old boy, a pregnant woman and three PhD scholars lost their lives to Indian state terrorism in Kashmir in 2018.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the report released by the International Forum for Justice and Human Rights said 95 cordon and search operations took place in Kashmir in the year in which 120 houses were destroyed.



The report said a journalist, two-mentally challenged men and a 14-year-old were also among the victims of Indian state terrorism.

It said 355 Kashmiri Muslims and 95 forces’ personnel lost their lives in 2018.

The report stated that Musharraf Fayaz (10) died after getting injured in an explosion in Shopian in January, while a pregnant woman, Firdousa lost her life to forces’ bullets.

Senior journalist Shujaat Bukhari was also shot dead outside his office at the Press Enclave.

The report said November has been bloodiest month in the year with 49 killings.

It also marks April 1, as the deadliest day, when 20 people were killed, while over 200 were injured in a single day in Kashmir.

“This year we saw 120 houses were razed to the ground. A house is a person’s life long investment.

Nobody will invite combatants to his house.We have filed petitions in this case, but there has been no reply. There is no policy to rehabilitate them.

Justice bodies should take cognizance of it,” IFJHRJK Chairman Ahsan Untoo said in a media interview in Srinagar.

Meanwhile, the President of Jammu and Kashmir Council for Human Rights, Dr Syed Nazir Gilani has strongly condemned the continued killings by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir and has demanded of the world powers to take action against Indian brutalities.

Dr Nazir Gilani in a letter addressed to the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, said, Indian forces used gun powder to blow up a residential house in village Bon Hajin in Rajpora area of District Pulwama on Saturday 29th December 2018 and killed three Kashmiris.