Deepika and Ranveer head for honeymoon: see pics

MUMBAI: A month after getting married in Italy and spending some time back in India Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are heading for the honeymoon. Photos and videos of their nuptials, one of the most high-profile weddings of 2018, went viral in India.



The couple reportedly postponed the honeymoon due to the release of Ranveer’s Simmba which was released last Friday.

Here are the pics:







