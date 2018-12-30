close
Sat Dec 29, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
December 30, 2018

Flights resume at Hanover airport after car on runway scare

World

AFP
Sun, Dec 30, 2018

BERLIN: Airport traffic resumed at Hanover airport on Saturday after being suspended when a car crashed through a barrier onto the runway, police said.

The driver of the vehicle, a European managed around 20, was quickly arrested and tested positive for cocaine and amphetamines, Hanover police said.

The car, registered in Poland, had been searched but no weapons were found, a police spokesman told the German DPA news agency.

"Hanover airport resumed operations around 2005 (1905 GMT)," police said on Twitter.

Incoming flights had earlier been diverted to other airports.

Latest News

More From World