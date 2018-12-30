Flights resume at Hanover airport after car on runway scare

BERLIN: Airport traffic resumed at Hanover airport on Saturday after being suspended when a car crashed through a barrier onto the runway, police said.

The driver of the vehicle, a European managed around 20, was quickly arrested and tested positive for cocaine and amphetamines, Hanover police said.

The car, registered in Poland, had been searched but no weapons were found, a police spokesman told the German DPA news agency.

"Hanover airport resumed operations around 2005 (1905 GMT)," police said on Twitter.

Incoming flights had earlier been diverted to other airports.